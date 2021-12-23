Nitin Gadkari: If traffic rules are broken, FIR will be filed

Those who break traffic rules will not be spared. The Modi government at the Centre will soon make a new rule on speeding, in which an FIR will be lodged against anyone found violating traffic rules. This information has been given by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari himself.

Nitin Gadkari was speaking at a function at Dasna in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. At this time, new rules for speeding on highways and expressways will be introduced soon. If anyone breaks the traffic rules, it will be recorded on camera, which will become evidence and an FIR will be lodged on that basis, said Nitin Gadkari.



Inaugurating the Integrated Transport Management Control Room at Dasna, Gadkari said that people would benefit from the Integrated Transport Control Room. This technology is very important. It is made in collaboration with Japan and JICA. Meanwhile, an Integrated Transport Management Control Room building has been set up at Dasna to monitor traffic related activities on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.