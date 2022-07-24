Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of NH 547-E in Nagpur

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the Savner-Dhapewada-Goundkhairi section of National Highway 547-E in Nagpur on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport amd Highways, with a length of 28.88 km, the section of the highway is built at a cost of Rs 720 crore.

Speaking on the occasion Gadkari said, "This highway section, which is replete with various features like greenfield bypass, big bridge, railway flyover as well as vehicular underpass, overpass, bus shelter on both sides, will eliminate the traffic problem in the area and will prove crucial to ensure smooth and safe traffic for the citizens."

The Minister also informed the four-laning of the Savner - Dhapewada - Goundakhairi section will provide better connectivity to the pilgrims to the famous Ganesha Temple at Adasa and the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple at Dhapewada in the area.

He said the new 4-lane bridge over the Chandrabhaga river will relieve traffic jams in Dhapewada and make travel safer. It will facilitate the access of agricultural and local products of the region to larger markets, he added.

Gadkari said there will be growth in logistics and industrial parks in Gondkhairi and Chinchbhavan areas. Also Nagpur city will get relief from heavy traffic coming and going from Bhopal, Indore to Mumbai, Hyderabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

