Nitin Gadkari, Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra MLAs attend dinner at Sharad Pawar's residence

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra MLAs attended dinner at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital on Tuesday.

Pawar had invited MLAs from Maharashtra for dinner yesterday as the MLAs from all the parties are here in Delhi for a training program in the Parliament.

The training program is for all the first-time MLAs as per the parliamentary system of the country.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also invited Maharashtra MLAs for high-tea at his Delhi residence.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also met Maharashtra Congress MLAs at 10 Janpath in Delhi on Tuesday. More than 22 MLAs were present in the meeting.

The meeting was held at 10 Janpath before Sharad Pawar's dinner and after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's high tea meet here.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor