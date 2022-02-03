Nitin Gadkari to virtually interact with media on Feb 4 on civic body polls in West Bengal

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will hold an interaction with media on municipal corporation elections in West Bengal via video conference on February 4 at 5 pm.

As per the office of Nitin Gadkari, his public schedule on Friday also includes 'bhoomi pujan' of Vande Marataram Garden organised by Nagpur Municipal Corporation at Gandhi Sagar, Mahal in Nagpur at 6.15 pm.

The State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal issued a notification on Thursday to announce that elections to 108 municipalities across the state will be held on February 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

