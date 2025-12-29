Nitin Nabin on 3-day Bihar visit; several meetings to be organised

Patna, Dec 29 Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Working President, Nitin Nabin, will be on a three-day visit to Bihar starting Monday, during which he will participate in several organisational and local programs.

Nitin Nabin is scheduled to arrive in Patna late on Monday evening.

On Tuesday, beginning at 9:30 AM, he will attend various local programs and hold meetings with BJP workers and leaders.

A key highlight of his visit will be on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, when Nitin Nabin will pay tribute to his late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, on his death anniversary.

Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha was a former popular MLA from Patna West and is remembered as a dedicated soldier and strong pillar of the BJP organisation in Bihar.

At 9:00 AM on Wednesday, the BJP National Working President will visit Naveen Sinha Park in Rajvanshi Nagar, Patna, where he will offer heartfelt tributes to his revered father and honour his life, personality, and contributions to public service and the BJP.

Nabin’s tour is being seen as significant for strengthening party organisation and worker morale in Bihar.

On December 14, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President. At the age of 45, Nabin is the youngest National Working President of the BJP.

Notably, this will be Nitin Nabin’s second visit to Patna after being appointed as the National Working President of the BJP.

Earlier on December 23, Nitin Nabin arrived in Patna for the first time, receiving a grand welcome from party leaders and thousands of supporters.

Following his arrival, a massive roadshow was organised from Patna Airport to Miller High School Ground and the BJP state office.

Nitin Nabin is a five-time MLA from the Bakipur Assembly constituency in Patna.

He defeated RJD candidate Rekha Kumari in the Assembly election held last month.

