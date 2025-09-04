Nitish Kumar lays foundation stones for 27 projects worth Rs 1203 crore in Saran

Patna, Sep 4 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated work for 27 development projects worth Rs 1203.81 crore in Saran district, fulfilling promises made during his Pragati Yatra.

The schemes include key infrastructure and energy projects such as the construction of a Grid Substation in Chhapra and a 132 KV transmission line, re-conductor work for strengthening the electricity supply, development of the Ekma-Mashrakh Path and the Chhapra section path of NH-19.

He also laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of Ekma to Dumaigarh Path and Khaira Bin Tolia Path, widening works and creation of five new line ‘bays’ at Ekma, Sheetalpur, and Mashrakh Grid Substations.

These projects aim to boost power infrastructure and improve road connectivity, ensuring smoother traffic and better services for the people of Saran.

Nitish Kumar said the state government had moved swiftly to approve and begin work on all the projects announced during his Pragati yatra.

“We approved all the schemes in record time and also started the work. The government is determined to fulfil all the announcements,” he stated.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister attended a dialogue program at Ratanpur Bintoliya, where he interacted with beneficiaries of the social security pension scheme, Jeevika Didis (self-help group members), electricity consumers and beneficiaries of other welfare schemes.

The Social Security Pension Scheme amount has been raised from Rs 400 to Rs 1100.

125 units of free electricity are now being provided to all domestic consumers.

Multiple new decisions have been taken for the welfare and empowerment of Jeevika Didis (self-help group women).

Beneficiaries present at the event expressed happiness and appreciation for these initiatives.

Nitish Kumar also interacted with local workers, listened to their grievances and suggestions, and directed officials to take prompt action.

“Our priority is to ensure that government benefits reach every household. We will act quickly on the issues raised by workers,” the Chief Minister said.

