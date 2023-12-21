Nitish Kumar not angry at me, INDIA bloc united: Lalu Prasad

Patna, Dec 21 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not angry with anyone after the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi and the opposition is united, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Thursday.

“During the meeting, a section of the media set another narrative that Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar were angry with each other. This is not true. We are united and we will fight together in Bihar.

"As far as the press conference is concerned, everyone would not go in it. Those who want to speak before the media, went there and not everyone," he told media persons here.

"The meeting of the INDIA bloc concluded with the right frame of mind. Everyone showed unity there. The seat sharing formula will be finalised in three weeks and we will fight together to defeat BJP," Yadav added.

