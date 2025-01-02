Nitish Kumar responds with folded hands to Lalu's 'invite' for joining Mahagathbandan

Patna, Jan 2 Hours after RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's statement that his "doors are open" for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) leader responded with folded hands.

Lalu's remark welcoming CM Nitish to the Mahagathbandhan fold created a flutter in Bihar’s political circles.

When media persons questioned CM Nitish about Lalu's offer, the Chief Minister kept mum. Instead, he smiled and folded his hands, avoiding any clear indication of his intentions.

The Chief Minister's gesture, made while standing between Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, has fueled further curiosity about his political future.

However, the BJP leaders have asserted that the NDA remains united.

Union Minister Lallan Singh dismissed Lalu's remarks and termed them inconsequential.

He said: "India is an independent country, and Lalu has the freedom to say anything. He can say whatever he wants, but we are in the NDA, and it is intact."

Following the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar’s new Governor Khan, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha visited Chief Minister Nitish at his residence.

The political atmosphere in Bihar has intensified following Lalu's remarks about his willingness to reconcile with CM Nitish.

When asked if his door was open for the Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu responded, "My door is always open; Nitish Kumar should also keep his door open."

On whether he would forgive CM Nitish if he returned, Lalu said, "Forgiving has been my job. If he comes back, I will forgive him without any problem. Everyone will work together."

However, RJD leader and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav has firmly rejected the idea of aligning with CM Nitish.

Tejashwi earlier said, "Our door is closed for Nitish Kumar forever. We do not need him."

Tejashwi added, "There is nothing left in Nitish now. The people of Bihar trust me, and this time we will form the government on our own."

