Nitish Kumar takes over as new JD(U) president as Lalan Singh resigns

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assumes the role of the new president of Janata Dal (United), following the resignation of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, from the position on Friday. Just a day prior, Lalan Singh had refuted rumors of his resignation, reiterating Nitish Kumar's leadership and emphasizing the unity within the party.

Amidst speculation within party circles, it is suggested that Lalan Singh may have fallen out of favor with Nitish Kumar due to his purported close ties with the Janata Dal (United)'s ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Notably, Lalan Singh's name and photograph were notably absent from the posters initially welcoming Nitish and other leaders in New Delhi. However, they were subsequently replaced, incorporating a photograph of Lalan Singh.

The developments followed a key meeting of the JD(U) national executive which got under way in New Delhi on Friday. Kumar, Singh and other senior leaders of the party attended the meeting. This will be followed by the party's national council meeting.