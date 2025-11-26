Nitish Kumar urges citizens to help build drug-free Bihar on Drug De-Addiction Day

Patna, Nov 26 Marking Drug De-Addiction Day, observed nationwide on November 26, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday appealed to citizens to stay away from drugs and help build a drug-free society.

In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister said that drug addiction harms not only individual health but also disrupts families and weakens the social fabric. He added that the state government is running sustained campaigns to curb addiction and provide support to those affected.

Nitish Kumar highlighted that rehabilitation centres and various awareness programs are being operated across the state for individuals battling addiction. He made a special appeal to the youth to embrace a drug-free lifestyle, warning that addiction severely affects their education, health, physical growth, and mental development.

He stressed the role of teachers, parents, and society in educating children about the dangers of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. CM Kumar said that the government has implemented stringent regulations to control the sale and consumption of alcohol and drugs. Police and administrative officials have been instructed to take strict action against smuggling and illegal trade, he said.

Nitish Kumar emphasized that creating a drug-free society cannot be achieved solely by the government. “Every citizen must stay away from drugs and inspire others to do the same,” he said, adding that such collective effort is essential for making Bihar healthy and prosperous.

Drug De-addiction Day, he noted, is not just about awareness but reflects the shared responsibility of every individual towards building a safer and addiction-free society.

While Bihar has a complete liquor prohibition, illegal trade and consumption continue to be reported across the state. Opposition parties regularly allege that alcohol is easily available and that traders are even providing home delivery.

As per estimates, a parallel liquor economy worth over Rs 20,000 crore is operating in Bihar, and more than 3 lakh people have been jailed for violating prohibition laws.

