No action has been taken so far: BJP on Telangana MP residence attack

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rachana Reddy slammed the TRS party and said absolutely nothing has happened and no action has been taken so far in connection with the vandalization attacks on BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence.

"Arvind Dharmapuri filed a case today on the attack on him, his house and his mother to take cognisance of all the attacks from 2020. We have listed 6 attacks with evidence to show that he has been targeted continuously by the TRS party," BJP Spokesperson and Advocate Rachana Reddy told ANI.

She also claimed that no action was taken against the ruling party.

"In spite of him having met representations and giving complaints to take some action absolutely nothing has happened so far. We cannot expect FIRs to be filed in the state against the ruling party for obvious reasons. We request the honorable court to take cognizance of all the attacks including the most recent attack and direct the law enforcement to take action in form of at least a preliminary investigation," she added.

She also highlighted the court's take on the matter and said, "There were detailed arguments and the High Court ordered that since an FIR is already filed by his mother, Arvind cannot file another and he will be a witness in the previous case."

She further said, "The honourable judge clearly said that 9 people have been arraigned as accused in the FIR. They are just workers belonging to the TRS party. They are strangers to us. The people who conspired and synchronised the attack pursuant to the press statement that was made immediately earlier as the attack was a physical exhibition of the intent made clear in that press statement."

Her statements came after the family members of Arvind Dharmapuri, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, were attacked and his house vandalized, allegedly by the workers of Telugu Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on November 18, according to a statement from the office of MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Dharmapuri wrote, "TRS goons attacked my house in Hyderabad on the orders of KCR, KTR, K Kavita. They were breaking things in the house, creating chaos and threatening my mother! TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother & created ruckus".

( With inputs from ANI )

