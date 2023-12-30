No Information: MEA on Reports of Canada Considering Arrest of 2 Suspects in Nijjar’s Killing

In the wake of recent reports from Canada indicating that authorities may be on the verge of apprehending two individuals linked to the fatal shooting of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India said it has no information on the matter. We certainly do not have any information on that, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

During a press briefing, his comments were prompted by a query about a media report suggesting that Canada is poised to arrest two suspects in connection with Nijjar's killing within weeks. According to a report from Canada's The Globe and Mail newspaper, the suspects are currently under police surveillance, and their apprehension is anticipated in a matter of weeks.

India has been asserting that its core issue with Canada remains that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country. What I can tell you is that we have made our position very clear on where we stand on the issue and I do not have anything further on that, Bagchi said.

As per information provided by three anonymous sources cited by the newspaper, the two individuals suspected of being involved in Nijjar's assassination did not depart from Canada following the incident in British Columbia. Instead, they have been under police surveillance for several months. The relationship between India and Canada faced considerable tension after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September that there was a potential involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Nijjar. The incident occurred outside a gurdwara in Surrey city on June 18.

India designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. The country has rejected Trudeau's allegations as absurd and motivated. The report on December 26 said police will unveil details regarding the alleged involvement of the suspected assassins and their connection to the Indian government when formal charges are filed.