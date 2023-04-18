No mafia can spread terror in UP anymore: Yogi Adityanath says after Atiq Ahmed's encounter

No mafia or criminal can threaten industrialists in Uttar Pradesh anymore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today, days after the shocking murders of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother prompted a wave of criticism over the state's law and order situation.The Chief Minister was addressing an event to mark the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up textile parks in Lucknow and Hardoi districts. The textile parks are being set up under the PM Mega Integrated Textiles and Apparel (PM Mitra) scheme."

Now, a professional criminal or a mafia cannot threaten an industrialist over the phone," he said as the audience broke into a round of applause. Uttar Pradesh was notorious for riots. Just the names of many districts scared people. Now there is no need to be scared," the Chief Minister said. Taking a swipe at the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government, Mr Adityanath said the state witnessed over than 700 riots between 2012 and 2017. "But not a single riot broke out in UP between 2017 and 2023, no curfew was imposed. That situation did not arise. And this is the most conducive opportunity to invest and set up industries," he said. The Chief Minister's remarks came in the aftermath of the shocking murders of Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf outside a Prayagraj hospital Saturday night. The two accused in the February 24 Umesh Pal murder case had been brought to the hospital for a medical check-up when three shooters rained bullets on them, killing them on the spot.