No nation can progress in isolation, have to work together for collective progress of humanity: Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that no nation could progress in isolation and we have to work together for global development, peace and harmony.

Citing the example of climate change, he said that it has made us realise that the world is one, and the dangers of climate change have to be countered collectively for the safe future of humty.

According to a press statement from Vice President's Secretariat, the Vice President made these remarks during an interaction with a delegation of Young Leaders from the France India Foundation at Upa Rashtrapati Nivas today.

Highlighting that the world has now become a village, Dhankhar said that India's civilizational ethos has always promoted the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Referring to the Prime Minister's statement that war is not a solution to any problem, he underlined, "We have to be in a world where collaboration and cooperation are the keywords."

Recalling his days in Paris as a member of the International Court of Arbitration, Dhankhar said, "I greatly value French culture, discipline and the strength of French character."

Praising various affirmative policies by the Indian Government in recent years, he said that an ecosystem has been created in India wherein every young man or woman is able to fully realise his or her potential.

He also highlighted that India has taken a phenomenally large step into modernity and is emerging as a global power.

During the interaction, the Vice President asked the young leaders from both countries to work together for societal and economic development for the larger benefit of humty.

The Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain was also present along with the senior officials from the Vice President Secretariat and MEA.

