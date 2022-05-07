No need to drag religion in elections: IUML Kerala chief on Thrikkakara bypoll

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Saturday said 'there is no need to drag religion' in the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll.

"There is no need to drag religion into the election. Kerala is an enlightened state. There is no need to drag religion here like in North India. This is political. The people of Kerala are politically enlightened. It is not worth it in any election", says IUML state president.

After LDF Convenor EP Jayarajan announced Dr Jo Joseph as the candidate of LDF for the Thrikkakara bypoll, opposition, especially Congress alleged a conspiracy behind selecting him as the candidate. On Friday, Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan told the reporters, "You should find out the conspiracy behind fielding of this particular candidate."

Following this, the Congress leaders and workers have pointed in social media that Joseph, a well-known cardiologist is attached to a hospital run by the Syro-Malabar Church and holds religious relevance.

The surprise candidature of Dr Joseph was announced on Thursday evening at the Lisie Hospital in the presence of the hospital manager, who is also a priest at the Syro-Malabar Church.

Paul Thelakkatt, who is the former spokesperson of the Church criticised this saying, "There are leaders in the Syro-Malabar Church who have links with the Marxist Party to achieve their own needs. That was not right to hold the press meeting with the priest at Church's firm. CPI-M should not have done this."

Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal also met UDF candidate Uma Thomas at the constituency.

"Thrikkakara is a stronghold of the UDF. That is the mandate UDF expects there. Uma Thomas is the ideal candidate. We expect a huge victory. The election is between the UDF and the LDF. The UDF will win there. This election will reflect all the developments taking place in Kerala. Kerala is full of protests. People are evaluating it. There will be a verdict based on it. It is in favour of the UDF", said Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

Speaking on the Silverline project, which witnessed statewide protest, "Silverline has already been discussed in this election. It is a well-known fact that people are against that project. Development is not something that should be imposed. Development should bring relief to the people. The repression in the name of development and the Police act are all being implemented here. The verdict against all this will be in Thrikkakara. It will be an assessment of governance."

Ahead of the Thrikkakara bypolls on May 31, Kerala Congress on Thursday asserted that victory is guaranteed. The seat fell vacant following the death of senior Congress leader PT Thomas.

Congress announced that Uma Thomas, wife of late party leader PT Thomas, will be the party candidate for the Thrikkakara assembly seat in the upcoming by-election.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convenor EP Jayarajan on Thursday announced Dr Jo Joseph as a candidate for the upcoming bypoll on the Thrikkakara assembly seat.

The votes will be counted on June 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

