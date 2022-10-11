'No objection on transfer of case to CBI', Maha govt to SC on Palghar lynching

New Delhi, Oct 11 The Maharashtra government has told the Supreme Court that it has no objection to handing over the 2020 Palghar lynching case to the CBI.

Maharashtra Police Assistant Inspector General of Police (L&0), in an additional affidavit, said: "I say that, the petitioners have sought transfer of investigation to the CBI, in as much as according to them, it is imperative for achieving an impartial and independent investigation in the matter. I say and submit that the State of Maharashtra is ready and willing to hand over the investigation in C.R. No. 76/2020 and C.R. No. 77/2020 to the CBI and would have no objection for the same."

The Maharashtra Police response came on petitions filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha and others. The petitions raised the issue of lynching of two sadhus, namely, Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri @ Chikna Baba and Shri Sushil Giri Maharaj, and sought an independent probe into the matter.

In June 2020, Hindu Sadhus of Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara and relatives of the two deceased Sadhus also moved the Supreme Court alleging bias by the state authorities in investigating the matter.

The common prayer in all the petitions sought transfer of investigation to the CBI in order to conduct an independent and impartial investigation in the matter.

"In pursuance of the order dated August 6, 2020, the State of Maharashtra has filed charge sheets on record vide its affidavit dated August 28, 2020... in addition to the aforementioned charge sheets, the details of the action taken against the police personnel through departmental enquiry was also brought on record vide the affidavit dated August 28, 2020," added the affidavit.

The top court had issued notice to the Maharashtra government, Maharashtra DGP, Centre and others. The then Maharashtra government had opposed the plea seeking an independent probe into the matter and had submitted the charge sheets before the top court, and also informed it that action had been taken against the errant police personnel through departmental enquiry.

