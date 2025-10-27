No one can be compared to Shivakumar: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 27 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has worked efficiently, and no one can be compared to him

“No one can be compared to Shivakumar at the party at present. He has tremendous capabilities. We cannot comment on him. The high command will take the final call, if there will be any leadership, and we will abide by it,” the state Home Minister said.

Parameshwara reiterated that the Congress leader is ready to accept any decision taken by the high command.

On Shivakumar’s Delhi visit scheduled for November 11, coinciding with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s scheduled visit, Parameshwara said that he cannot comment on the party developments.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will host a lunch for leaders on November 1.

Parameshwara said that November 1 is Kannada Rajyotsava, in his reaction to the lunch, adding that if leaders are invited for lunch, even such a simple event is being criticised.

“We celebrate this day every year. If Siddaramaiah is inviting leaders to celebrate the occasion, analysing it politically is not appropriate,” he said.

On claims of a possible cabinet reshuffle, Parameshwara said that he does not have any information about a cabinet reshuffle.

Reacting to the question of a Dalit Chief Minister for Karnataka, Parameshwara, said that this matter will also be addressed by the party high command.

On Sunday, Shivakumar reached Delhi, as sources said that he will be meeting national leaders to discuss state developments and the upcoming Bihar elections.

