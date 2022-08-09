Amidst the No parade during Independence Day celebration in Odisha this year. There will be no parade and general public participation will be discouraged during the Independence Day celebrations.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State, Govt. of Odisha have discouraged large gatherings along with several other preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease like previous years,” read the official notice.

The venue of the Independence Day, 2022 will be at IDCO Exhibition Ground, Unit-3, Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be the chief guest for the Independence Day function.