No petition filed by me or by any person authorized by me clarifies Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Brij Bhushan, who was recently asked to step aside as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, pending an inquiry by an Oversight Committee into the allegation of sexual harassment and financial impropriety, on Monday clarified that no petition has been filed by him or by any person authorized by him in the Delhi High Court against the Delhi government, the wrestlers who protested and against the news channels.

Brij Bhushan in his statement further clarified that I deny the news of filing a petition in the name of Vicky showing my Delhi residence address on the news channel. I have not authorized any advocate, law agency or representative to file a petition in any court of law.

Earlier today, a Petition was moved in Delhi High Court against Players/Wrestlers, who recently staged a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, levelling serious charges of sexual harassment against him, and coaches of the federation.

Lawyer Sharikasnt Prasad after filing the plea claimed that the petitioner in the matter is Vicky, whose address is 21, Ashoka Road, the official residence of Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan and is working as his cook.

The plea alleged that the Protestors/Wrestlers have completely misused the sexual harassment laws by making them a mockery of justice. if any player had undergone sexual harassment, they must have acted in accordance with the law through police and courts etc.

The plea sought direction for the registration of FIR against Players including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia etc for allegedly abusing the process of law by putting the WFI chief under extortion for making him resign.

Recently eminent wrestlers including Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, protested in Delhi's Jantar Mantar bringing allegations of sexual harassment against WFI president Brij Bhushan Charan Singh.

Later, late Friday night, the aggrieved Players/Wrestlers called off their protest after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed and Brij Bhushan Singh being asked to step aside for four weeks. During this period, an oversight committee will probe allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety against Brij Bhushan Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

