No physical classes for primary students due to dip in air quality: Delhi govt

New Delhi, Dec 15 Physical classes in Delhi schools will be discontinued for students from Nursery to Class V from Tuesday in view of the prevailing severe air pollution and consistently high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, an Education Department official said.

For other students, the schools have been advised to switch to hybrid mode.

As per the directions issued by the Directorate of Education, all government, government-aided and unaided private recognised schools in in the city shall conduct classes for students of Nursery to Class V only in online mode during this period.

Emphasising the government’s priority towards child safety, Education Minister Ashish Sood said that the health and well-being of our children is our highest priority

In view of the hazardous AQI levels in Delhi, the government has decided to suspend physical classes for students up to Class V and shift them to online mode, he said.

The AQI in Delhi touched 498 on Monday even as a blanket of dense smog engulfed the city in the morning, lifting slowly till forenoon.

“This is a preventive and necessary step to protect young children from the adverse effects of air pollution. We are continuously monitoring the situation and will take further decisions in the best interest of students,” he said.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of young children, who are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of air pollution, he said.

It is further clarified that classes beyond Class V shall continue to function as per the existing directions issued on December 13, 2025.

Sood also said that all Heads of Schools have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions and to immediately inform parents and guardians about the revised arrangements.

Deputy Directors of Education (Zones/Districts) have also been instructed to closely monitor implementation and ensure smooth compliance, he said.

He said that the Delhi government remains committed to safeguarding the health of students while ensuring continuity of education through appropriate alternative modes.

