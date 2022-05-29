No time for political point-scoring, take responsibility for situation: SAD on Sidhu Moose Wala murder

Condoling the demise of Punjab Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders on Sunday said there is no time for "political point-scoring" rather someone should take the responsibility for the situation.

"CM (Bhagwant Mann) also must honestly think if the cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moosewala's security is directly responsible for the tragedy. After all, he faced a tangible threat to life. This is no time for political point-scoring but someone must take responsibility for the situation," the SAD chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted.

He said that this is an extremely critical hour which requires everyone to exercise restraint and statesmanship.

"On his part, CM must reflect deeply on why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with a total breakdown of law and order. Shocked to learn about the killing of young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. My sympathies with his family and friends. Those responsible must be arrested without delay. This exhibits an abject breakdown of law and order in Punjab," Badal further said.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal also said that Moose Wala's murder immediately after his security was withdrawn raises questions against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

"The deteriorated law and order situation in Punjab, murders of Kabaddi players and singers, and death threats by gangsters expose the AAP government's failure to maintain peace in the state," Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

Another SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema called it a "state-sponsored murder".

"Murder of Siddhu Moose Wala has shocked the country. This should be considered a state-sponsored murder. Firstly, the security of 400 people was withdrawn & then their names were published on social media. It's criminal negligence. CM must resign," SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

Sidhu Moose Wala had joined Congress in December last year.

Moose Wala was shot at by unknown persons earlier today after which he was brought dead to the Mansa hospital, aid Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

( With inputs from ANI )

