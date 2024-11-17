'Nobody Should Take Rahul Gandhi Seriously', Says Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that nobody should take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seriously. He expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra would place their trust in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance during the upcoming state assembly elections on November 20.

“The way Rahul Gandhi speaks, nobody takes him seriously. I think people should not take his remarks seriously,” Gadkari said in an interview to PTI.

In an interview with PTI, Gadkari said that Rahul Gandhi's remarks should not be taken seriously. Referring to Gandhi's allegations that Prime Minister Modi was "suffering from memory loss like US President Joe Biden," Gadkari criticized the Congress leader for making irresponsible statements. When asked about the challenges faced by the Mahayuti alliance following a poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari explained that confusion among voters, largely due to opposition tactics, had significantly impacted the results.

“A narrative was created that if we win 400-plus seats, we will amend the Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” the senior BJP leader said. “There is no question of changing the Constitution. We will neither do it, nor allow others to do it,” Gadkari said.