Noida Cyber Fraud: Elderly Woman Loses Rs 1.3 Crore in Five-Day Digital Interrogation

A 73-year-old woman in Noida fell victim to cyber criminals who allegedly coerced and defrauded her of Rs 1.3 crore. According to reports, the criminals claimed to be from the crime branch and informed her that a package intercepted in her name contained drugs. They further alleged her involvement in money laundering through six accounts, demanding money to clear her name. Subsequently, the woman paid the amount and underwent digital interrogation over five days from June 13 to 18. Authorities have registered a case in this regard.

According to a report of TOI, Shuchi Agrawal, a resident of Sector 49, filed a complaint at the Noida cyber crime police station in Sector 36 on Friday. In her complaint, she stated that an individual posing as a Mumbai branch employee of FedEx Courier Services contacted her. The impersonator alleged that a parcel weighing 5 kg, which included drugs, an LCD, an expired passport, an Apple iPad, and clothes, had been seized under her name.

Agrawal was subsequently connected to scammers who impersonated Mumbai Police Narcotics officials via Skype. Over a period of five days, they coerced her into believing that her Aadhaar card was linked to six accounts engaged in money laundering. To purportedly clear her name, she was instructed to transfer money for a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC).

The Cyber Crime police station has filed a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, along with Section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act, 2008.

