Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at MPV Tower in Sector 10

A huge fire broke out at MPV Tower, a commercial building, in Noida Sector 10, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, August 13. The building is a house of several shops, including electronics and furniture, which is further concerned with spreading in the building.

After receiving the information, fire bridge and local police rushed to the spot and are working to douse the blaze. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The reason the fire broke out in the commercial building is a matter of investigation.

VIDEO | A fire breaks out at a commercial building in Noida Sector 10, Uttar Pradesh. More details awaited.



A video shared by the news agency PTI shows smoke blowing out of the building and chaos in the surrounding due to fire. As per the information, the fire first erupted on the third floor of the building, which is the furniture shop. Several furniture items and flammable materials were gutted in the blaze, giving more power to the fire.

At least six fire tenders were dispatched to douse the flames using water and foam. The fire was brought under control in the warehouse and contained by firefighters. As per the preliminary investigation, a blaze erupted due to an electrical short circuit or equipment malfunction, which may have sparked the fire; however, the exact cause is still under investigation.