Noida: Man Kills 22-Year-Old Girlfriend, Then Attempts Suicide

Shocking incident came to light in Noida City, when a 22-year-old girl got stabbed by a man and then that man tried to take his own life. This incident took place on Wednesday late night under jurisdiction of Noida sector 63 police station. woman, identified as Nisha, lost her life on the spot, while the man, identified as Dhananjay, is currently receiving medical treatment at a government hospital.

As per information shared by witnesses, Nisha had visited Dhananjay's residence on Wednesday night, and the two were acquainted with each other. What more shocking is that Dhananjay resides in Chhijarasi and is already married, with his wife residing in Ballia. After allegedly murdering Nisha with a sharp blade, Dhananjay attempted to take his own life. Both the victim and the accused hail from Ballia. The local residents promptly notified the Sector 63 police station about the distressing incident. Upon reaching the scene, police officers discovered Nisha's body in a pool of blood.

A forensic team conducted a detailed examination and gathered evidence from the crime scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased woman had a mark on her neck and multiple injury marks on her body. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the tragic event.

However the motive behind this brutal act remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. Dhananjay has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police plan to record his statement once he recuperates from his injuries, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.