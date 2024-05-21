Noida: Police Rescues Haryana Businessman Kidnapped on Way to Delhi Airport (Watch Video)

The police rescued a businessman who was kidnapped from Haryana's Ballabhgarh in the early hours of Tuesday, May 21.

A release from the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate stated on Tuesday that the police from Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida, who were out on patrol with mobile force, saw a suspicious black-coloured SUV at Noida Zero Point. When the police chased it, it started picking up speed.

Subsequently, the car hit a divider and four people alighted from the vehicle and ran away leaving the victim in the car, the release added. The victim has been identified as Rajeev Mittal, son of Ramprasad Mittal, resident of Mukesh Colony police station in Haryana's Ballabhgarh district, police said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Greater Noida Police rescues a business abducted from Ballabgarh, Haryana.



(Source: Greater Noida Police)

His hands were found tied up and there were some injury marks on his body, they added. "Rajeev Mittal, resident of Haryana's Ballabhgarh left his residence to receive someone from the Delhi airport at around 1 am. He was kidnapped by four people on his way who were on their way to Delhi. Seeing the police, the kidnappers got scared and hit the divider.

#WATCH | ADCP, Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar says "A businessman from Ballabgarh, Haryana was abducted last night by 4 people when he was travelling to Delhi. The kidnappers kept driving him to several places. After seeing Police on the road, the kidnappers left the car and ran…

Subsequently, they left the vehicle, took the keys and ran from the spot. The police present at the spot rescued him and taken him to a nearby hospital for primary medical care," the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said speaking to news agency ANI.

"The victim is fine and his family has been informed. We are investigating the case," he added.