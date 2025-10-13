Noida Tragedy: Man Fatally Hit by Speeding Train While Attempting to Remove Bike Stuck on Railway Tracks, Video Surfaces

Noida: Young man died after getting hit by a speeding express train on Sunday, 12th October, 2025, afternoon. Disturbing video of this incident is going viral on internet and has left netizens shock. According to information accident occurred at Dadri railway crossing. Youth bike got stuck on railway crossing and while attempting to remove it, he got hit by a speeding train.

In video, Man on bike tries to cross the train track, but unfortunately his bike get stuck. He moves aside and then tries to remove the bike, not aware that speeding train is coming from behind. In the next moment he gets hit by a train. This incident has left everyone shock.

ग्रेटर नोएडा: दादरी रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर बड़ा हादसा 🚨

क्रॉसिंग पार करते समय ट्रैक पर फंस गई युवक की बाइक। pic.twitter.com/EeGfpywQn4 — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) October 13, 2025

A truck broke a railway gate near Nihalgarh in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, March 18, colliding with a goods train on the Lucknow-Sultanpur track. The accident damaged the engine, electric lines, and poles, injuring the truck driver. Both rail and road traffic were disrupted, and diversions were implemented.

DRM of Lucknow Division, S.M. Sharma, said, "The truck got stuck at the level crossing gate, and by the time the train arrived, it collided with it."