Non-local person found dead in J&K's Srinagar district

Srinagar, March 3 A non-local person was found hanging on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Police identified the person as Bablu Shah of Bihar.

"He was found hanging in a rented accommodation in the Athwajan area of Srinagar this morning," said the police.

The police added, "He was shifted to hospital where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

"An FIR has been registered in this incident and investigation has started."

