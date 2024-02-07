Non-local shot dead, another injured by terrorists in Srinagar
By IANS | Published: February 7, 2024 08:11 PM2024-02-07T20:11:41+5:302024-02-07T20:15:06+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 7 A non-local was shot dead and another injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.
Official sources said that the terrorists fired on Amritpal Singh, 31, killing him while another non-local, identified as Rohit, was injured in Shal Kadal area of the city.
"Amritpal Singh died on the spot while the injured Rohit has been shifted to SMHS hospital," a source said, adding that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the assailants.
