Non-local shot dead, another injured by terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 7 A non-local was shot dead and another injured in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.

Official sources said that the terrorists fired on Amritpal Singh, 31, killing him while another non-local, identified as Rohit, was injured in Shal Kadal area of the city.

"Amritpal Singh died on the spot while the injured Rohit has been shifted to SMHS hospital," a source said, adding that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to nab the assailants.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor