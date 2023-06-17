Non-local's body found in Jhelum river in Sopore

By IANS | Published: June 17, 2023 07:06 PM2023-06-17T19:06:03+5:302023-06-17T19:25:36+5:30

Srinagar, June 17 The body of missing non-local was recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area on Saturday. ...

Non-local's body found in Jhelum river in Sopore | Non-local's body found in Jhelum river in Sopore

Non-local's body found in Jhelum river in Sopore

Srinagar, June 17 The body of missing non-local was recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area on Saturday. The police said that 24-year-old Pintu, a resident of Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was missing since June 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congresspitrodadelhimodideepikabjpwest-bengaldeepika-padukoneajay-devgnthakur