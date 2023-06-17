Non-local's body found in Jhelum river in Sopore
By IANS | Published: June 17, 2023 07:06 PM2023-06-17T19:06:03+5:302023-06-17T19:25:36+5:30
Srinagar, June 17 The body of missing non-local was recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area on Saturday. The police said that 24-year-old Pintu, a resident of Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh, was missing since June 13.
