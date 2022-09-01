Non-motorable walkway to be built around pristine Wular Lake in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 1 A non-motorable walkway to be constructed around Wular Lake, one of the largest fresh water lakes in South Asia located near Bandipora town in North Kashmir, will add to the beauty of the Pristine water body.

Recently during the Wular Festival, the words of the Divisional Commissioner came as a relief to the people of the area because according to the local residents, the governments from time to time did not pay enough attention to this lake, taking it to the brink of destruction.

The Divisional Commissioner said that a non-motorable walkway will be constructed around the lake so that more people can be attracted to it.

Wular is abundant in terms of biodiversity and other natural resources. The Divisional Commissioner also said that the lake has the potential to change the socio-economic status of people of the region.

The Valley has been witnessing record tourist footfalls this year, and the walkway will only increase the tourist attraction of the lake.

A local resident named Gulzar Ahmed said that governments from time to time did not pay much attention to conserve the Wular Lake.

Ahmed said that despite being one of the largest lakes in Asia, Wular has been neglected by different governments for years.

He expressed hope that the present administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will soon implement this project which will provide employment opportunities to the local people by boosting tourism.

