Noori Jama Masjid: Bulldozer Used to Demolish Encroachments at Fatehpur Mosque in Lalouli; Committee Alleges Contempt of Court (Watch Video)

In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, the rear portion of Noori Jama Masjid, located in Sadar Bazar of Lalauli town, was demolished on Tuesday morning, December 10, due to encroachment related to the construction of a drain. The demolition was carried out in the presence of ADM Avinash Tripathi and ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra, with a significant police deployment, including PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and RAF (Rapid Action Force), ensuring law and order in the area.

The PWD department issued a notice to the Masjid Committee on 24 September 2024 during a survey for the drain construction. The survey revealed that the mosque’s rear portion, along with 133 houses and shops, fell under encroachment. The Masjid Committee had requested one month's time to remove the encroachment but failed to do so within the stipulated period.

The Encroached Rear Portion of the Mosque Demolished in Fatehpur

Uttar Pradesh: In Fatehpur district's Lalouli, a bulldozer was used at Nuri Jama Masjid to remove encroachments. The administration has restricted movement in the area, and a heavy police presence, including ASP and SDM, is on-site pic.twitter.com/m6qxBBJMns — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2024

On Tuesday morning, a bulldozer was used to demolish the encroaching portion of the mosque. For security, the revenue team, PAC, and RAF were deployed on-site. ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra stated that the demolition was carried out peacefully, targeting only the rear portion identified as encroached.

Also Read | Bandra Station Demolition: Western Railway Raze 45 Illegal Structures (Watch Video).

However, Noori Jama Masjid Committee Secretary Syed Noori alleged that the demolition violated a pending writ filed against the notice in the Allahabad High Court, which was scheduled for a hearing on December 13. He claimed that the action amounted to contempt of court.

180-Year-Old Noori Jama Masjid Is Being Demolished With 5 Bulldozers

फतेहपुर, यूपी की 180 साल पुरानी नूरी जामा मस्जिद को 5 बुलडोजर से गिराया जा रहा। हाइवे चौड़ीकरण के लिए इसे हटाया जा रहा।



मस्जिद मुतव्वली ने इसे लेकर कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की हुई है। इस पर 13 दिसंबर को सुनवाई होनी है। pic.twitter.com/c9YCwupDc3 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 10, 2024

In a related incident, the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) team recently demolished 27 illegal constructions on encroached land and roads in Gangaganj Panki and Shatabdi Nagar. Trees on the encroached land were also cut down with prior approval from the forest department. Some locals protested, claiming ownership of the land and objecting to the cutting of green trees. KDA officials warned that any re-encroachment would result in legal action.