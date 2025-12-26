Northeast Frontier Railway sets new record in mechanised track renewal

Guwahati, Dec 26 The Alipurduar Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a major milestone in mechanised track renewal by recording its highest-ever single-day output of 1,033 track metres using the Plasser’s Quick Relaying System (PQRS), officials said on Friday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma this track renewal achievement on December 23 reflects effective deployment of high-output mechanized track laying technology, optimized traffic blocks and coordinated execution by engineering and operating departments.

He said that during the current track renewal programme, Northeast Frontier Railway has undertaken a total of 290.8 km of track renewal across its jurisdiction.

Division-wise progress includes 51.33 km in Katihar Division, 29.77 km in Alipurduar Division in West Bengal, 75.19 km in Rangiya Division, 44.98 km in Lumding Division and 69.96 km in Tinsukia Division, demonstrating a focused and systematic approach towards infrastructure upgradation across the zone.

PQRS (Plasser’s Quick Relaying System) consists of self-propelled cranes and is compact in size, which significantly reduces maintenance cost.

The system is extensively used for new track construction as well as modernization of existing track infrastructure. With the deployment of PQRS, rail panels are replaced in considerably less time, enabling replacement of longer track lengths within shorter traffic blocks, Sharma said.

The CPRO said that the system facilitates complete retrieval of old rail panels directly from the work site to the base, eliminating the need for additional freight carriage arrangements.

The successful execution of high-output track renewal operations highlights Northeast Frontier Railway’s continued emphasis on modern track renewal practices, asset reliability and maintenance efficiency, the official said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), headquartered at Maligaon in Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

