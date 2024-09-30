Northeast Frontier Railway To Run 26 Special Trains To Tackle Festive Rush From October 1 to November 30

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced that it will operate 26 special trains over the next two months to accommodate the festive rush. According to the statement, these special trains will make a total of 254 trips this festive season.

The statement further noted that these 13 pairs of special trains are intended to ensure a smooth travel experience and accommodate additional passengers during the upcoming festivals of Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, which will take place from October 1 to November 30.

The statement highlighted that, compared to last year, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has nearly doubled the number of special trains and trips during the festive period. These special trains will serve key destinations such as Amritsar, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Anand Vihar, and Shri Ganganagar, along with several other locations.

These trains will also boost connectivity within the zone during this period to areas such as Agartala, Naharlagun, Silchar, New Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Katihar, the statement added.

