Northeast witnessing golden era of growth under PM Modi’s visionary leadership: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Oct 30 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Thursday said that the entire Northeastern region is witnessing a golden era of growth under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, driven by his action-oriented and outcome-based ‘Act East Policy’.

Addressing the first convocation of Arunachal Pradesh University as the Chief Guest, the Governor said that the Prime Minister’s vision and initiatives have brought unprecedented financial and infrastructural support to the state. He urged that this progress must not be undermined by selfish motives or personal interests, calling upon all to uphold honesty, fairness, and selfless service, particularly towards people in the frontier and border areas.

The Governor advised graduating students to let transparency guide their actions, integrity shape their decisions, and professionalism define their conduct, reminding them that true success lies not only in what one achieves but also in how it is achieved.

He said that the Prime Minister’s call for a developed India by 2047 is a collective mission that rests on the youth’s innovation, integrity, and leadership.

Lt. Gen. Parnaik noted that the newly established Arunachal Pradesh University stands at a defining moment, with the opportunity to learn from global institutions while building an education model rooted in local values and aspirations. He emphasised that research and innovation must form the soul of the university, fostering curiosity, critical thinking, and the courage to ask transformative questions.

“True education, as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, must go beyond classrooms and textbooks to shape character, build courage, and instil compassion,” he said. The Governor also highlighted that the NEP places teachers at the centre of educational reforms, recognising them as true nation-builders who shape the future of society. He urged that teachers be honoured, empowered, and inspired to guide future generations and help build a stronger, enlightened India.

Outlining his decadal vision for the university, the Governor said it must evolve into a model of academic excellence and human development. He encouraged initiatives such as village adoption, cleanliness drives, anti-drug campaigns, and women and child health programmes to foster social responsibility among students.

Expressing delight that 66 per cent of successful candidates and nearly all toppers were female students, Lt. Gen. Parnaik said this reflected the spirit of women’s empowerment and the changing social fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

As Chancellor of the University, the Governor also proposed setting up a Centre of Excellence for Tribal Studies to celebrate Arunachal’s rich cultural diversity, and a Community Radio Station to serve as the people’s voice, promoting awareness, education, and positive storytelling across the region.

Arunachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba and Registrar Narmi Darang also addressed the occasion.

