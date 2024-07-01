Northeastern states welcome three new criminal laws to speed up justice

Guwahati/Agartala/Imphal, July 1 After numerous events and awareness campaigns, the three new criminal laws came into force in the northeastern states on Monday along with the rest of the country replacing the British-era laws to accelerate justice.

The home departments, district and police officials of the northeastern states on Monday highlighted the significance of the new laws and what are the differences and positive aspects of these laws compared to the old criminal laws.

According to officials, over 15,000 police personnel, judicial and other officials and staff in seven northeastern states have received training while thousands more security officers of different ranks would be trained in the execution of the three new criminal laws.

The new laws, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), enacted last year, replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, from Monday.

Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga attended a function on Monday in Serchhip District, marking the introduction of the three new laws.

He noted that the changes in the criminal laws are crucial in the ongoing fight against crime, benefiting both Mizoram and the entire nation.

“The new laws mark the beginning of a new process and a significant chapter in our legal system,” said Sapdanga and pointed out that the old laws, some of which were over a century old and enacted by the British government, are now being replaced to better suit the current technological and societal landscape.

Addressing a function at the Palace Auditorium in Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the new criminal laws have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Citing that under the new laws, there are provisions for a maximum of two adjournments in court cases and filing zero-FIR at any police station the Chief Minister said that these laws will be of great help to the people.

He noted that under the new laws, FIRs can be filed in one's own dialect.

If those implementing agencies including security officers, lawyers are not sincere then the laws will not serve their purpose, he said and appealed to all to work with sincerity and with conviction to help in delivering justice to the people.

Singh said that the Central government's introduction of these laws stems from the observation that the existing laws were inadequate to address the technological advancements and societal shifts over the past few decades.

The CM stated that there are provisions against mob justice and appealed to the people against mob justice and to bring understanding through dialogue and more peaceful ways.

He said other major changes include revisions in the punishment for a few crimes, and addressing issues such as the jurisdiction, backlog of cases, insufficient human resources and infrastructure, inadequate investigation and prosecution, and outdated laws and procedures.

The Chief Minister highlighted certain key features of the three new laws and said that under the BNS 2023, in the corporate context, the penal sections of law mostly relate to cases of Cheating, Criminal misappropriation, Breach of trust, Forgery and use of forged documents.

He also highlighted the key feature of BNSS, 2023 and said it defines additional types of electronic evidence, empowers courts and police officers to issue summons in cases where digital evidence is involved, clarifies jurisdictions in cheating cases involving electronic modes of deception and empowers Courts to ask for electronic filings in cases where documents are voluminous.

The BSA, 2023 has expanded definition of ‘document’ to include electronic and digital records and includes examples of such records, expanded definition of documentary evidence to include electronic/digital records, classified electronic evidence as primary evidence when produced from ‘proper custody’ and broadened the definition of ‘Experts’ to include more areas of expertise.

Terming it a watershed moment in India’s criminal justice system, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BNS, BNSS and the BSA have come into force replacing 164-year-old colonial legislations.

He said on X: “With this, our republic has entered into a new system pivoted around modern technology and citizen-centric services. These laws place utmost primacy to the safety of women, children and the underprivileged.”

“Over the last many months Team Assam has made extensive preparations towards the effective implementation of the new laws. It is my sincere appeal to all stakeholders including the police, civil servants, citizens, lawyers, civil society, and members of the judiciary at large to cooperate with us so we can collectively ensure these laws give effect to its very foundational purpose,” Sarma said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also termed the three new laws as watershed moments in India's judicial history, and said that the BNS, BNSS and the BSA would transform the country’s criminal justice system.

Taking to social media platform X, Khandu said : “It's a farsighted move towards ensuring political, economic, and social justice to all by ensuring timely completion of investigation.

Registration of FIRs has been made much easier. The new Sanhitas are more sensible towards handling crimes against women. Gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji for completely transforming the country's criminal justice system.”

