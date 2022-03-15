Northern Army commander presents gallantry, distinguished service awards

Jammu, March 15 Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command on Tuesday presented gallantry and distinguished service awards at an investiture ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.

A defence statement said, "92 gallantry awards were presented to those who showed exemplary courage under extreme circumstances and 25 distinguished service awards were presented for selfless service to the nation.

"Out of the gallantry awards, 19 were awarded posthumously to the next of kin of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

"Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President AWWA, Northern Command interacted with the next of kin and presented them with a token of appreciation for the sacrifices."

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander commended all the ranks of Northern Command for their dedication and devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice while facing adverse situations.

The General Officer also brought out the 'whole of nation approach', which has led to a progressive improvement in the security situation in the union territories of J&K and Ladakh. He further added that Northern Command is in a high state of readiness to face the constantly evolving threats and challenges.

"In the end, General Dwivedi expressed his gratitude to the people of J&K and Ladakh, the civil administration and the media for their unstinted support and wished for peace and contentment for the people of the regions," said the statement.

