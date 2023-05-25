"Not 'Modiji's Grihapravesh'," says Mahua Moitra on Parliament building inauguration

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's over his decision to inaugurate the Parliament building on May 28 and to not invite President Droupadi Murmu for the event.

Stating that the government is "ignorant about the constitutional niceties" Moitra said that the TMC will not be attending the May 28 "party".

"President of India is Number 1 in the warrant of precedence, VP is Num 2 & Prime Minister is 3rd. Government ignorant about constitutional niceties. This is NOT Modiji's Grihapravesh for house that he built with his own money. @AITCofficial not attending May 28th party. Good luck to BJP," she had tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday TMC announced it would boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building by PM Modi.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter to announce the party's decision.

"Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn't get that For him, Sunday's inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out," he tweeted.

Twenty opposition parties have said that they would boycott the ceremony to unviel the new Parliament building. Among these are the Congress, AIUDF, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, TMC, Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor