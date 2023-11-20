‘Not normal ones, crafted with love’: Congress donates desks made by Rahul Gandhi to school

New Delhi, Nov 20 Congress on Monday donated the desks made by Rahul Gandhi, during his recent visit to a Delhi furniture market, to Premela Bai Chavan School for the Deaf and Dumb.

Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said that these desks were not normal ones, but crafted with love and care by Rahul Gandhi to spread the message of “Nafrat Ki Bazar Me Mohabbat Ki Dukan”.

Lovely, along with Congress Delhi incharge Deepak Babaria donated the desks, along with workers of the furniture market at Kirti Nagar, to Premela Bai Chavan School for Deaf and Dump located in Institutional Area, Karkardooma, East Delhi.

The Delhi Congress president said that there could not have been better brand ambassadors than the students of this school to spread the message of love.

He also said that when he told Rahul Gandhi about donating the desk to a deaf and dumb school, his reply was that there was no better school in the country than this.

He said that the school has now developed such a strong bonding with the Congress that the Congress family will extend full help and support to meet whatever requirements the school needed.

Lovely said that Rahul Gandhi is very concerned about the welfare of the poor, the financially distressed and helpless people.

Meanwhile, Babaria said that there was a time physically challenged were considered as a burden, but not any more as people’s attitude to such category of children have changed, as given proper care and education, the physically challenged could also stand up on their own feet to make their marks in every field.

He also appreciated the efforts of those who were behind the successful functioning of the school, as the feeling of mental satisfaction in running such an organisation was greater than anything else.

Rahul Gandhi on September 28 visited Kirti Nagar Furniture Market in the national capital and during his visit, he interacted with the workers and the carpenters in the furniture market area. He also participated in making the desks, chairs and some tables with the carpenters in the market.

