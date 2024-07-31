“Not Time for Blame Games”: Kerala CM Vijayan Refutes Amit Shah’s “Early Warning” on Wayanad Landslides

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday refuted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assertion in Parliament today that the state was warned as early as July 23 about a potential natural calamity in Wayanad due to heavy rains. "This is not the time to blame each other. However, reports from the Rajya Sabha indicate that the union Home minister claimed they had issued a warning, and Kerala did not respond appropriately," the Kerala Chief Minister said in a press conference.

Vijayan stated that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued an orange alert for the district prior to the landslides. However, Wayanad experienced over 500 millimetres of rainfall, far exceeding the IMD's predictions. "In the disaster areas, an orange alert was in place, with the Central Meteorological Center warning that rainfall would be between 115 and 204 mm. However, the actual rainfall was much higher. The area received 200 mm of rain in the first 24 hours and 372 mm in the next 24 hours, totaling 572 mm in 48 hours. This far exceeded the initial warning. The area had never been on red alert before the disaster. However, after the incident, a red alert was issued at six o'clock in the morning, Vijayan said.

According to the Chief Minister between July 23 and July 28, the Central Meteorological Department did not issue any orange alerts for heavy rain in Kerala. "On July 29 at 1 pm, an orange alert was only issued for the Wayanad district. The red alert and the possibility of heavy rain for Wayanad were announced only at 6 am on July 30, after the landslide," he said. On July 29 at 2 pm, the Geological Survey of India issued a green alert for July 30 and 31, indicating a possibility of minor landslides or rock bursts. However, by that time, heavy rain had already occurred, and the landslide had taken place, the Chief Minister said. From July 23 to 29, the Central Water Commission, which is responsible for issuing flood warnings, did not issue any warnings for either Iruvazhinji Puzha or Chaliyar. "The Union Home Minister has presented information in Parliament that is inconsistent with these facts," the Kerala Chief Minister said.

He said that based on Kerala's prior request, the NDRF team was made available at the beginning of the rainy season. "Kerala raised the demand for 9 NDRF teams. The government had already deployed a team in Wayanad district. Preparations have been made in all areas with advance information about potential floods and other natural calamities, including landslides," he said. Stressing that climate change has led to significant alterations in the environment, the Kerala CM said, "We need to take proactive steps to address and adapt to these changes. When faced with these issues, can we avoid responsibility by claiming it's not our duty to get involved? The central government should also consider this issue seriously. As part of addressing climate change, effective measures should be taken to prevent the impending disasters."

"To reiterate, this is not a time for blaming each other. We are currently confronting a disaster, and many people are left in desperate and destitute conditions. Act now to rescue those who can be saved and locate those who are buried. Push hard to restore the area and rebuild the lost village. Keeping everything together is crucial at this critical moment. At this moment, we urge everyone to come forward to support Kerala," the chief minister said. Speaking in Parliament today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Kerala government could have minimized the losses in Wayanad if they had become alert after the Central government's warning about potential landslides and the risk to people's lives.

He added that irrespective of the party politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will stand with the people of Kerala. As per the Kerala Revenue Department, the death toll in Wayanad landslides has risen to 160. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha Union Home Minister Shah said, "Early warning was given, that is why on July 23, we sent 9 teams of NDRF and three more were sent yesterday. Had they become alert the day the NDRF teams landed, a lot could have been saved. But this is the time to stand with the government and the people of Kerala. Irrespective of the party politics, the Narendra Modi government will stand with the people of Kerala."

He also said that the Central government had sent an early warning to the government of Kerala 7 days before the incident, and then on July 24, 25 and July 26. "I want to clarify something for the country... They kept on talking about early warning. I want to clarify that on July 23, the government of India gave an early warning to the government of Kerala, which was 7 days before the incident, and then on July 24 and 25 too early warning was given. On July 26, a warning was given that there was a chance of heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm, and there were chances of landslides, there could be mudflow and people could lose lives in this. Questions are being raised about the early warning system of the government," Shah said.

"The government has spent Rs. 2000 crores after 2014 for the early warning system," Shah added. He questioned the Kerala government, "Under this early warning system, on July 23, at my direction, 9 NDRF teams were sent to Kerala considering that there could be landslides... What did the Kerala government do? Were the people shifted? And if they were shifted then how did they die?" Shah said.

"The project of early warning started in 2016 and by 2023, India had the most modern early warning system... There are only 4 countries to predict 7 days in advance and India is one among them," Shah said.Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue at landslide-affected Chooralmala in Wayanad. 1200 rescue workers from the Indian Army, DSC centre, Territorial Army, NDRF, Indian Navy and the IAF are deployed at the landslide hit areas. The Commandant of the Para Regimental Training Centre, Brigadier Arjun Seagan, said that 500 to 600 personnel from the NDRF, army, state police, forest officials, and volunteers have been carrying out the rescue operations on Wednesday.

Earlier today, the Indian Army ramped up its rescue operations and successfully evacuated more than 1,000 people from affected areas to safety. The Army's Southern Command said that up to 1,000 personnel have been rescued so far using man-made bridges and human effort. Despite adverse climatic conditions and poor visibility, Indian Air Force Helicopters also conducted search and rescue operations in Wayanad rescuing stranded people from a narrow strip of land.

At least two massive landslides struck Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday morning, causing widespread destruction. The first occurred in Mundakkai, a town, and the second in Chooralmala. The massive landslides wreaked havoc in the region, damaging houses and roads, uprooting trees, and swelling water bodies, which hindered rescue operations. Relief and rescue efforts are currently underway. The first landslide occurred at 2 am on July 30, followed by another at 4:10 am, causing immense damage to homes and livelihoods. Many areas, including Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala, have been isolated, and roads have been washed away. The Vellarmala GVH School was completely buried.

Kerala Chief Minister today said that "We will ensure that lighting is provided from the area where the JCB is stationed to the control room in Chooralmala as needed. Electricity has been restored in Kalpetta town and other hospitals. We have ensured a stable power supply in the hospitals treating the injured. The KSEB has reported a loss of Rs 3 crore in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas alone". Vijayan further said today that "Some people are spreading false information. This false propaganda should be seen as isolated incidents. Some may take a negative stance on certain matters. We should not let this negativity overshadow the positive and healthy situations. Kerala will move forward united, focusing on healthy and constructive conditions." He stated that the "cabinet meeting has raised the demand for this to be declared a national disaster." "The relief fund is meant to be spent on those who are suffering. There will be no misappropriation of these funds," he said.