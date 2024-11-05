‘Not Wrong for PM to Attend Ganesh Puja at My Home’: CJI Chandrachud Responds to Critics

During Ganesh Utsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chief Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud's residence to participate in the Ganesh Puja and perform aarti. A video of Modi performing the aarti quickly went viral, with some commentators suggesting that Modi's visit had political motives. In response to these speculations, Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed the issue, calling for political maturity in interpreting such events and clarifying that there was no hidden agenda behind the Prime Minister’s visit.

Speaking at an event, Justice Chandrachud emphasized that interactions between members of the judiciary and the executive are common, particularly at national gatherings such as Republic Day celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He pointed out that such meetings often involve general discussions about life and social issues, rather than judicial matters, underscoring that the separation of powers does not preclude occasional, cordial interactions.

The Chief Justice also referenced the Ayodhya Ram Temple dispute, mentioning that he had prayed for a peaceful resolution to the matter. Addressing his own religious views, he described himself as devout and respectful toward all religions. Commenting on the judiciary’s future after his tenure, he expressed confidence in Justice Sanjiv Khanna, describing him as calm and composed. Chandrachud concluded by stating that questioning the integrity of judges undermines trust in the judicial system as a whole.