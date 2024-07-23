'Nothing for state', Maha LoP Wadettiwar trashes Union Budget

Mumbai, July 23 The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar, gave a thumbs down to the Union Budget 2024-2025 presented in the Parliament on Tuesday, saying the state got nothing but "thenga" from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a sharp riposte to the Budgetary proposals, Wadettiwar said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, both allies of the NDA government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “have been given a boost in the Budget”.

“Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also supports the BJP-led government at the Centre. But what did the state get in return? Thenga! Why treat the state that pays the highest tax (revenue) in the country like this,” Wadettiwar questioned.

Expressing strong disapproval at the Budget, he said it has again been proved that the BJP government at the Centre always treats Maharashtra as "secondary", meant only to loot taxes and votes.

“Industries will be shifted to Gujarat from Maharashtra, and this state will be neglected in the Budget too. The BJP is trampling upon the state's self-respect. How long should we bear all this? Maharashtra will not mortgage its pride, and the people will give a befitting reply to this,” Wadettiwar said, pointing to the upcoming Assembly elections slated in October.

