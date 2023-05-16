"Nothing suspicious found," say police after Delhi school gets email bomb threat

New Delhi [India], May 16 : The email threat to a school located in the national capital's Pushp Vihar on Tuesday was a hoax and nothing suspicious was found during a search operation of the school, Delhi police said today.

Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police Bomb Squad Suresh Yadav said, "The school premises have been thoroughly searched and no suspicious object has been found."

"A thorough checking of the school has been conducted by the Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) but nothing has been found," Deputy Commissioner of Police South Chandan Choudhary said.

Several teams of police and bomb squad were rushed to the Amrita School after police received information that the school had received a bomb threat via e-mail this morning. Students were evacuated from the school premises as searches were conducted.

As per the Delhi Police, an investigation is underway.

Earlier this month on May 12, the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road had received a bomb threat on email. Police declared the email threat to be a hoax after finding nothing suspicious following searches. Later it was found that the e-mail was sent from the email id of a student, police said.

A similar email sent last month to the Indian School in Sadiq Nagar of the national capital also turned out to be a hoax.

