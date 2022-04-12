'Nothing wrong in taking guidance', says AAP after flak over Delhi CM Kejriwal 'remote controlling' Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said that opposition parties were needlessly raking up a controversy by alleging that Punjab was being "remote-controlled" by Arvind Kejriwal and stated that there was nothing wrong if the party's leaders took guidance from the Delhi chief minister who is also the national convenor of the AAP.

"Arvind Kejriwal is our party's national convenor. We take his guidance so there is nothing wrong in that," Punjab AAP Spokesperson Malwinder Kang said.

Kang was reacting to criticism by opposition parties who criticised the AAP convener for meeting with Punjab government officials allegedly in the absence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann.

"This (Punjab) government is running from Delhi and not from Chandigarh. Two days ago Arvind Kejriwal called Punjab's Chief Secretary, Power Secretary (to Delhi). He held a meeting in the absence of the Punjab CM. This is unconstitutional and is indirect control on Punjab," said Punjab Congress Legislative Party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu termed the meeting of Punjab officials with Kejriwal "a clear breach of federalism and insult to Punjabi pride."

"Punjab IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in CM Bhagwant Mann's absence. This exposes the Defacto CM and Delhi remote control. A clear breach of federalism, an insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify," Sidhu posted on Twitter.

Former CM of Punjab and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh alleged that the "worst fear has come true" and "Arvind Kejriwal has taken over Punjab long before expected."

"That Bhagwant Mann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers' meeting in Delhi," said Singh.

However, speaking to mediapersons, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang said "Punjab and many other states go to Delhi to understand Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance."

( With inputs from ANI )

