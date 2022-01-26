Notification for fourth phase UP polls on Jan 27

The notification for the fourth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be issued on January 27.

The process of filing of nominations will begin with the notification.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the list of eight candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Of these, five candidates belong to the Scheduled caste and two tickets have been given to women candidates - Gudiya Katheria from Auraiya (SC) and Poonam Sankhwar from Rasoolabad (SC).

Hari Om Verma will contest elections from the Amapur constituency because the sitting MLA of Amapur, Devendra Pratap passed away last year.

BJP has announced 202 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

