Notorious criminal arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi

New Delhi, March 28 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a

murderer-cum-robber who was evading arrest for a long time, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Abhishek Rathi (23), a resident of Sadar Bazar area.

According to police, an information was received by Head Constable Sandeep about Abhishek, who was wanted in a robbery case registered at Sadar Bazar police station and is also a murderer and extortionist.

"Acting on the information, a raid was conducted and accused Abhishek was arrested from the Rajender Nagar area. A pistol, along with three bullets, was recovered from his possession," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The Special CP said that Abhishek, when he was 16 years old committed two brutal murders on the same day in the year 2017 in the Khyala and Nabi Karim areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor