Notorious thief recently released from jail, held for armed robberies in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 1 A notorious robber, who was recently released from prison, was again arrested by the police for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in South Delhis Lodhi Colony area, said an official on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Imran alias Suhaib alias Sameer, was previously involved in 22 criminal cases. He is an active ‘Bad

Character' listed at Bhajanpura police station and had earlier been arrested under MCOCA.

On November 26, a woman resident of Lodhi Colony had reported to the police that a bike-borne armed assailant robbed her of her gold chain at gunpoint and fled.

"An FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up," said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"During investigation, the team checked the CCTV footage of the

incident and followed the entry and exit route adopted by the robber.

"After analyzing footage from more than 250 CCTV cameras at different locations, the team investigated about 16 kms of routes which led to the identification of the accused," said Chowdhary.

A hunt was launched for Imran and he was arrested from Chandni

Mahal, Daryaganj area.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had committed a series of robberies and snatchings in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida after being released from Tihar jail on July 22 this year.

"In August, he was again caught red handed in a robbery case at Noida and remained in Dasna jail till October 14. After being released from jail, he again started committing crimes. He also disclosed that he committed a robbery near IBHAS hospital road, Delhi in the intervening night of November 28 and 29," said the official.

