Now Congress slams Global Ayyappa Summit called by Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 The upcoming Global Ayyappa Summit, planned as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), has triggered a political storm in Kerala.

On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the ruling CPI-M of organising the event to appease majority communal sentiments.

"The CPI-M is using Sabarimala's name for majority appeasement. This newfound devotion began only after its parliamentary poll defeat. Now they are clinging to Lord Ayyappa, making communalism their political weapon, even moving in tandem with the Sangh Parivar," Satheesan said.

He warned that the CPI-M's move was "like scratching one's head with fire", adding that what happened to the Left in Bengal awaited them in Kerala.

"We know nothing about this so-called Ayyappa congregation," he said.

The Global Ayyappa Summit is scheduled for September 20 on the banks of the sacred Pampa River near Sabarimala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event, conceived as one of the largest spiritual congregations in South India.

Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan formally extended invitations to political leaders, including the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during a visit to Chennai.

However, Chief Minister Stalin later conveyed his inability to attend due to prior commitments.

Instead, Tamil Nadu Ministers P.K. Sekarbabu and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will represent the state government at the event.

Meanwhile, the BJP also sharpened its attack.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused both Vijayan and Stalin of repeatedly insulting Sabarimala traditions and Hindu devotees.

"Pinarayi Vijayan jailed and assaulted Ayyappa devotees, while Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi have called Hindu faith a virus. This Ayyappa event is nothing but an election drama," Chandrasekhar wrote in a Facebook post.

He added that the CPI-M leaders could attend only if they apologised to Hindus and Ayyappa bhakts.

