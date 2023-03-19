"Nowruz", 'a perfect example of unity in diversity' Seminar held in J-K's Budgam

Bugam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 : A seminar "Nowruz Celebration: The message of Peace and Love" was orgsed to promote values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families as well as reconciliation and neighbourliness, thus contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities in the Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday, a statement said.

Through the Seminar, the statement claimed, "People learnt many new things about the Sufi Saints and became aware how the Shia community who are grossly the followers of Sufism are targeted through sectarian violence in the neighbouring country".

In the seminar Molana Mushtaq Ul Haq, a religious scholar deliberated upon the Nowruz celebration and its cultural significance among different communities in the world including India. "He also stressed that Nowruz is considered an important day to do good deeds and speak good words with the family and neighbours".

Addressing the gathering in the seminar, Agha Syed Showket Mad, a religious scholar said

that the celebration of Nowruz plays a significant role in strengthening the ties among peoples based on mutual respect and the ideals of peace and good neighbourhoods.

While as Agha Syed Mubashir, a religious scholar said that the Nowruz celebration is the message of peace and co-existence and should be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm.

"He described Nowruz as the festival of moderation and the most ancient dynamic tradition of our common history and its message is peace, cohabitation and empathy".

Aijaz Mustafa Malik, a political activist said that the Nowruz marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the 21st of March every year. "It is used to celebrate the new beginnings and the return of spring which is of great spiritual significance as it symbolises the triumph of good over evil".

Qazi Abdul Rasheed, a political activist, said that the celebration of Nowruz is a perfect example of unity in diversity. "He also said that Nowruz breaks down barriers and builds bonds of trust. Everyone of us can take inspiration from this joyous holiday".

Chairman of JKPJF Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi discussed the impact of festivals particularly Nowruz in bringing unity in diversity.

"He stressed that the festivals perform an essential role in strengthening community feeling and national unity and it encourages us to keep attached to our origins, our society, our values, our foundation and to conserve it. He also emphasized that in India, festivals like Nowruz are celebrated with a sense of brotherhood among Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and others. It is common to see people exchanging festive foods on these festival days. This signifies communal harmony in India," he said, the statement informed.

The International Day of Nowruz is celebrated on March 21 every year.

The seminar was orgsed by Jammu and Kashmir People's Justice Front (JKPJF).

A good gathering of people and students from different schools and colleges also participated in the seminar and quiz competition, it informed

