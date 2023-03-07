NPP party chief Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM for second consecutive term

National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.

While, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, in Shillong.

Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak and Rakkam A Sangma take oath as ministers in the new NPP-led Meghalaya government.

Alexander Laloo Hek, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh and Comingone Ymbon take oath as ministers in the new NPP-led Meghalaya government.

Shakliar Warjri takes oath as a minister in the new NPP-led Meghalaya government.

In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with the support of 45 MLAs two of the BJP has staked claim to form the government in the state.

Among the allies, the eight cabinet berths will go to the NPP, two to the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP).

Sangma's NPP won 26 seats in the Assembly elections and is all set to form the government in as the chief minister for a second consecutive term.

Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on March 2.

United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats in the results of assembly polls announced on Thursday. Congress won five seats. Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly, also got five seats.

BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately.

